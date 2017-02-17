23 year old man recovering after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Friday afternoon.

Police say they are investigating after the 23-year-old was shot on James Street.

Officials have identified the 23-year-old victim as Tyrell Cox-Henderson, of New Haven.

Cox-Henderson was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

New Haven Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 946-6304.

Police have not released a suspect nor a motive for the shooting.