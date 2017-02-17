AIDS Connecticut To Host Red Carpet Experience on Oscar Night

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2015 file photo shows an Oscar statue as preparations are made for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The 88th Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, at 5:30 a.m. PST in the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will be presented on Feb. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Feb. 21, 2015 file photo shows an Oscar statue as preparations are made for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – You can experience the glamour and excitement of the Oscars Red Carpet right here in Connecticut.  AIDS Connecticut will present Red Carpet Experience (formerly Oscar Night® Hartford) on Sunday, February 26, 7:00 PM at Spotlight Theatres, 39 Front St., Hartford.  News 8’s own Teresa Dufour will host the event.  Guests will watch the Academy Awards on WTNH.

Special features will include: an exclusive VIP reception from 6-7PM, swag bags, red carpet interviews, Most Glamorous prizes and fashion show, silent auction, private cinema, large screens throughout the venue and delicious cuisine provided by restaurants Cash bar available.

Tickets are $50, (GA) or $100 for VIP (6-7PM reception) VIP Reception includes champagne, appetizers BY DISH and swag bags stuffed with fabulous surprises. After 2/14 tickets are $55 (GA) and $110 (VIP)

AIDS Connecticut (ACT), in partnership with its member agencies, improves the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention. For Red Carpet Experience ticket information go to: http://www.aids-ct.org

