West Haven police ingvestigating 2 suspects related to car vandalism

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police confirm to News 8 that they are investigating two suspects in connection with a string of vandalized cars in the West Shore neighborhood this week.

Police have not identified the suspects, or released descriptions. They are conducting their investigation and gathering evidence before pursuing the suspects.

Residents woke up Thursday morning to find more than ten vehicles with smashed windows and other damage. The vehicles were vandalized, but not burglarized, according to police. No thefts were reported from the cars.

The affected residents have formed a group to help raise funds together, as not everyone can afford repairs to their damaged vehicles.