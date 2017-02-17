Bob’s Store theft turns violent

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) —- According to Hamden Police, a recent store theft ended in a violent encounter.

On Wednesday, Hamden Police responded to Bob’s Stores, located at 2300 Dixwell Avenue, at about 6:00 p.m. after a report of a shoplifting incident involving violence.

Investigation showed that a man attempted to leave the store while wearing a stolen pair of sneakers. When a loss prevention officer approached the suspect and escorted him to the security office, he became agitated and engaged in a fight with the officer.

The suspect fled from the store and took off in a brown infinity.

Hamden Fire Rescue were able to treat the officer on scene who injured his finger.

If you have anything to report or any questions about this investigation, feel free to reach out to the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.