Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury: A Night at the Club

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury has been providing safe after school programs to the youth of Waterbury for 129 years.  It now has over 260 members in grades K – 12.

Their annual fundraiser “A Night at the Club” to be held March 10, 2017 at 6pm at Aria in Prospect.  The event gives guests a sense of being at the club with games, a live auction and dinner and dancing.

The event is the major fundraiser for the Club to cover the cost of the after-school program which serves children in grades K -12.  Membership for after-school is $75; however, it costs over $2,000 per child to attend the after school program.  The Club provides a safe, positive environment, with supportive relationships, great opportunities and expectations and fun.

For more information visit www.bgcgwater.org

