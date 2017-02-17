Brewery offers paid ‘paw-ternity’ leave for employees

(WTNH) — When it comes to getting a newborn puppy, we know it can be a full-time job and so does beer maker BrewDog.

The Scottish Brewery is opening up in Ohio later this year and will offer a week of paid leave for employees with new puppies or rescued dogs. This is the first company to offer “paw-ternity” in the United States, and the first brewery to offer it in the United Kingdom.

DogBrew said the week of leave will ensure dog owners can accompany puppies as they get adapted to their new surroundings.

For more information on the brewery click here.