Chinese citizen pleads guilty for financial fraud

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Farmington resident has plead guilty to multiple charges after he structured financial deposits to avoid reporting requirements to authorities.

Authorities say 56-year-old Da Ying of Beijing, China plead guilty to financial fraud Thursday. According to court documents, Ying was living in Farmington when he made 50 cash depositions of $10,000.01 into his and his wife’s accounts at four Connecticut banks.

Authorities believe Ying did this with the intent of evading reporting requirements. Under federal law, banks are required to report a currency transaction in excess of $10,000.

Ying is facing up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $500,000. He’s out of jail pending sentencing.