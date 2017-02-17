Connecticut authorities warn of increased bobcat sightings

File Photo (Big Stock Photo_
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) — Police and state environmental officials are cautioning Connecticut residents about possible encounters with bobcats.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2lf0fr3 ) that several of the animals have been sighted in Woodbridge during the past few weeks.

Three women were attacked by a rabid bobcat in Colchester on Jan. 17 and suffered minor injuries.

Wildlife biologists with the state Department of Environmental Protection wildlife division say attacks on humans are extremely rare, but the bobcat population in Connecticut has been increasing over recent years.

The bobcat is the only wild cat found in Connecticut.

The DEEP says if you see one, keep your distance, make a lot of noise and back away slowly.

