Connecticut Saves Week helps families with financial management

Wethersfield, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Saves Week focuses on the importance of career and financial goals. Families will have a chance to come out and research the important ways of learning how to budget and plan for the future.

The Bank Commissioner Jorge Perez says Connecticut Saves Week is a good time to look at your finances.

“Connecticut Saves Week is a great time to evaluate your finances, take some time to look over your family budget, and focus on your financial goals.”

Perez says rebuilding credit can be difficult, but if you work hard, you can do it.

Managing your debt and rebuilding your credit is no simple task, but can be done with time and hard work. It can be your first step in saving toward your financial security.”

American Job Centers will hold workshops around Connecticut during Connecticut Saves Week in February and March:

Hamden: February 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bridgeport: February 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Waterbury: March 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Hartford: March 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pre-registration for this event can be done online on their website at www.cthires.com or you can call the local sites.

The numbers for the local sites are:

Hamden American Job Center: 203-859-3200

Bridgeport American Job Center: 203-455-2700

Waterbury American Job Center: 203-437-3380

Hartford American Job Center 860-256-3700

A study from the 2015 FINRA Investor Education Foundation U.S. Financial Capability Study indicates that [of Connecticut residents] “48% do not have emergency funds, 52% have no set aside money for children’s college education, and 18% are spending more than their income.”

Family Economics and Resource Management Educator with UConn Extension Faye Griffiths-Smith will offer an interactive session at each event where attendees will learn about money management techniques, practical ways to reduce expenses, strategies for saving,and tips for staying motivated.

The Outreach Coordinator with the Connecticut Department of Banking Kathleen Titsworth will discuss ways to manage debt and repair your credit information on credit reports. Information on where you can go to obtain a free copy of your credit report will be provided.