Connecticut State Police investigate untimely death of an infant

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and the Eastern District Major Crime Unit are investigating after an untimely death Friday morning.

Officials say they responded to the untimely death of a 4-month-old child around 7:30 Friday morning.

Police say it happened on Riverside Drive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says they will conduct a post-mortem autopsy.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant says as of now, there is no criminal aspect involved.

Police have not released the identity of the 4-month-old infant.