Cruisin’ Connecticut – Local Libation at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Branford, home of the Stony Creek Brewery.

The brewery is really a community effort, built by almost all Branford contractors, and employed with many people who live in the town.

I caught up with Brewmaster, Andy Schwartz who gave us a behind-the-scenes look at their brewing process!

We average three to four brews every day. A brew is equivalent to 60 of these kegs. So next time someone says “hey want to go gab a brew?” it’s a whole different meaning. When I moved here three years ago, I think there were only six or eight breweries in Connecticut. Now there is over 50 in three years. That’s a boom.

With 20+ years of brewing experience in beacon beer cities, like San Diego and Boulder, Schwartz, has brought creative brewing ingenuity to Connecticut. He is the guy who is creating, new unique concoctions in small batches and testing them for production. Tough gig.

We watched the intricate canning process of their Big Cranky Double IPA, and learned about the unique style of the new Stony Joe brew. It’s deceiving because it may look like a bright golden ale, but it’ll twist your mind with the flavor and aroma of an imperial coffee milk stout.

Brew tours are available on weekends, and if you haven’t been during the warmer months… the patio is a shoreline hot spot for people of all ages!

