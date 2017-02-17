Driver charged after crash with child porn possession

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — A 39-year-old Connecticut driver involved in a fatal three-car crash in Rhode Island has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of child pornography.

James Beattie was seriously injured in the Jan. 29 crash on Route 101 in Foster.

State Police investigating the crash say they found the pornography on Beattie’s cell phone.

Police say the accident occurred when Beattie’s westbound car crossed the center line and struck a car driven by 40-year-old Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts, which then struck another vehicle.

Colon was killed. Two people in the third vehicle and a passenger in Beattie’s car also suffered injuries.

Police say Beattie remains hospitalized.

He also faces charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in physical injury.