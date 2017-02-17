Farmington armed robbery leads to police chase in multiple towns

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects are facing charges after an armed robbery turned into a multiple town police chase on Friday afternoon.

Police say around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the Fastrac Sunoco on Farmington Avenue in Farmington for reports of a robbery at gunpoint with a lone suspect. The suspect allegedly fled to an awaiting vehicle being driven by another suspect and left the area.

When Farmington Police arrived to the scene, they broadcast the vehicle and suspect descriptions to area law enforcement agencies. Avon Police spotted the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short pursuit. They say the pursuit that ensued was disengaged. Harford Police re-initiated a pursuit with the vehicle where it stopped in the area of Sigourney Street in Hartford. Officers say both suspects were captured.

The incident is under investigation by Farmington Police Department with Hartford Police Department’s help.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery in Farmington.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.