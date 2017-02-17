Former state psychiatrist pays ethics code violation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The former principal psychiatrist at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown has paid a $3,500 fine for an ethics code violation. From December 2014 through December 2015, Dr. Leonard Lev owned a private company through which he provided psychiatric services for private patients while he was a state employee. The services Dr. Lev provided were unrelated to his state position. In spite of that, Dr. Lev utilized state-issued computers and other state-owned equipment to process administrative paperwork related to his outside business, while received pay from the state. Under Section 1-84(c) of the the Code, a public official or state employee is prohibited from using state resources to obtain personal financial gain. Due to a separate but related personnel action, Dr. Lev is no longer a state employee.

