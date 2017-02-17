Freebie Friday: Exercise, Yankee Candle and President’s Day deals!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) We are kicking off the weekend and saving you money! It’s Freebie Friday and News 8 tracked down some of the best deals for you.

If you’re planning to travel this weekend: on Monday February 20th all national parks have free admission to celebrate the President’s Day holiday.

Young women looking to get in shape, there are free Jazzercise classes you can take advantage of. This is an ongoing deal.

We still have a buy one get one coupon to Yankee Candle for you. This one expires Monday.

Get a free pet safety pack from the ASPCA.

If you’re looking for something fun to do Monday, there’s free admission at CCSU’s women basketball team against St Francis University that’s at 2 p-m. Might be fun to bring the kids. While we’re talking sports, save the date! A week from Saturday is try hockey for free day. It’s a day to encourage young kids to try the sport.

There are not just freebies, there are also great ways to save this weekend. This is not only a big car-buying weekend, there are also great discounts on home goods. Joss & Main, Wayfair and Ashley’s Homestore all have discounts on their website.

It’s a great weekend to get anything for the home if you need it! Enjoy it!