Freebie Friday: Exercise, Yankee Candle and President’s Day deals!

By Published: Updated:
2016-06-24 Stretch Your Dollar Freebie Friday Generic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) We are kicking off the weekend and saving you money! It’s Freebie Friday and News 8 tracked down some of the best deals for you.

If you’re planning to travel this weekend: on Monday February 20th all national parks have free admission to celebrate the President’s Day holiday.

Young women looking to get in shape, there are free Jazzercise classes you can take advantage of. This is an ongoing deal.

We still have a buy one get one coupon to Yankee Candle for you. This one expires Monday.

Get a free pet safety pack from the ASPCA.

If you’re looking for something fun to do Monday, there’s free admission at CCSU’s women basketball team against St Francis University that’s at 2 p-m. Might be fun to bring the kids. While we’re talking sports, save the date! A week from Saturday is try hockey for free day. It’s a day to encourage young kids to try the sport.

There are not just freebies, there are also great ways to save this weekend. This is not only a big car-buying weekend, there are also great discounts on home goods. Joss & Main, Wayfair and Ashley’s Homestore all have discounts on their website.

It’s a great weekend to get anything for the home if you need it! Enjoy it!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s