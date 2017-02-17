Gov. Malloy to visit XL Center in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will be taking a tour of the XL Center in Hartford on Friday.

Back in early February, Governor Dannel Malloy proposed a $250 million renovation of the XL Center in Hartford.

The governor and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to the New York Islanders, offering the team interim use of the XL Center and suggesting it as a permanent home for the franchise, which is in danger of being kicked out of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Governor Malloy will now be taking a tour of the arena on Friday, February 17th, to take a closer look at the repairs and upgrades that need to be done.

The visit will help highlight the renovations that would best utilize the complex as a way to build economic development and tourism.

The tour will start at 1:15 p.m., and be followed by media availability.