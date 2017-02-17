Government and Transit schedule changes for President’s Day

-FILE- DMV is closed sign. (WTNH)
-FILE- DMV is closed sign. (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Several government agencies as well as public transit systems are modifying their schedules for the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

The Metro-North Railroad will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, with less trains available than a typical work day commute.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing early on Friday, and will remain closed until Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m.

All Connecticut Department of Labor offices, including the TeleBenefits Call Centers for Unemployment Insurance claims, will be closed on Monday. Those needing to file a new or weekly claim, re-open a claim, or wishing to perform an account inquiry can visit www.FileCTUI.com for assistance.

