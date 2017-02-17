Hamden school makes push for outdoor lighting

By Published: Updated:
map Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A private school in Hamden is asking the zoning board to approve a plan to install outdoor lighting around its athletic field, according to a report in the New Haven Register.

In recent months, that same board denied a similar request made by Quinnipiac University for light for some newly updated fields on campus The proposal by Quinnipiac generated a lot of attention in the Mount Caramel neighborhood, with many local residents weighing in with opposions to the plan  Hamden Hall Country Day School has filed for permission to install 80 foot lighting for its athletic complex on Skiff Street.

A decision in favor of the school could have significant ramifications for other institutions, private and public, in town with designs on adding outdoor lighting. They would have to fill out separate applications for each lighting system that they want to install.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s