Hamden school makes push for outdoor lighting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A private school in Hamden is asking the zoning board to approve a plan to install outdoor lighting around its athletic field, according to a report in the New Haven Register.

In recent months, that same board denied a similar request made by Quinnipiac University for light for some newly updated fields on campus The proposal by Quinnipiac generated a lot of attention in the Mount Caramel neighborhood, with many local residents weighing in with opposions to the plan Hamden Hall Country Day School has filed for permission to install 80 foot lighting for its athletic complex on Skiff Street.

A decision in favor of the school could have significant ramifications for other institutions, private and public, in town with designs on adding outdoor lighting. They would have to fill out separate applications for each lighting system that they want to install.