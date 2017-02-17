Hidden History: National Civil Rights Museum

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Chances are you’ve heard of a woman named Rosa who so famously refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white woman in 1955.

“What would later become known as the birth of the civil rights movement,” said Ryan Jones, National Civil Rights Museum Educator.

But what if I told you the household name of Rosa Parks, could have been replaced with Claudette Colvin or Mary Louise Smith?

“Both, like Rosa Parks, decided not give up their seat to a white person on a bus,” said Jones.

And they did it the same year and in the same city as Parks. Everywhere you turn in the National Civil Rights Museum is a hidden hero waiting to be found. Like Baynard Rustin, one of the speakers at the March on Washington in 1963.

Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech might have never have had it not been for Rustin.

“Baynard Rustin, if you’re looking at the March on Washington as a motion picture, he was not only the director. He was also the producer,” said Jones.

The March on Washington was inspired by the violence happening in Birmingham where a bus was bombed and dogs were sent after black children.

Dr. King was even arrested in Birmingham, penning a letter from a Birmingham jail when was arrested for defying court order prohibiting marches, but he would have never come to Birmingham if it wasn’t for a man named Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth.”

The Birmingham preacher was fighting for civil rights in the most segregated city in America.

“Had it not been for the courage and insistence of Fred Shuttlesworth to invite Dr. King to Birmingham. It’s unsure if segregation would have ended as a result of the civil rights bill of 1964, signed the following summer,” said Jones.

The National Civil Rights Museum prides itself as a meeting place for those involved in current civil rights issues, from traveling art exhibits to peaceful protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. Museum leaders want the museum to remain relevant.