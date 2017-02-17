Hospitals launch TV ad to fight latest taxing proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Hospital Association is pushing back against a proposal from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that would end the local property tax exemption that hospitals have enjoyed for years.

The organization launched a television ad campaign Thursday, warning the Democratic governor’s plan will “jeopardize life-saving care.”

This latest tax proposal follows another battle between Malloy’s administration and the hospitals over a tax on net patient revenues, which hospitals say increases wait times, costs taxpayers more money and reduces services.

Chris McClure, a spokesman for Malloy’s budget office, notes the governor’s $20 billion budget proposal boosts total funding to the hospital industry by $28 million.

He says it’s “unfortunate” that one of the few sectors that does well in Malloy’s budget is crying foul and chose to “distort the facts.”
