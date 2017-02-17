Hospitals launch TV ad to fight latest taxing proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Hospital Association is pushing back against a proposal from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that would end the local property tax exemption that hospitals have enjoyed for years.

The organization launched a television ad campaign Thursday, warning the Democratic governor’s plan will “jeopardize life-saving care.”

This latest tax proposal follows another battle between Malloy’s administration and the hospitals over a tax on net patient revenues, which hospitals say increases wait times, costs taxpayers more money and reduces services.

Chris McClure, a spokesman for Malloy’s budget office, notes the governor’s $20 billion budget proposal boosts total funding to the hospital industry by $28 million.

He says it’s “unfortunate” that one of the few sectors that does well in Malloy’s budget is crying foul and chose to “distort the facts.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.