How effective is the flu shot this season?

(ABC NEWS) — Millions of Americans by now have felt the pinch, the flu shot. Health experts say it is our best weapon against this seasonal scourge.

And this week, a bit of good news about the influenza vaccine.

The CDC found in a preliminary estimate, that getting this season’s vaccine may reduce your risk of seeking medical attention for the flu by 48 percent.

This effectiveness is nearly on par with that seen in last year’s shot. And a far better match to circulating strains than the flu vaccine of two seasons ago.

But the researchers also found this shot may be more effective in some age groups than others.

The vaccine worked best in young children and middle aged adults, but apparently less effective in young adults and the very old.

The findings come at a time when health officials also anticipate that the flu will be sticking around for another few weeks, at least.

So while the shot may not offer perfection, as always, some protection is better than none.

Bottom line: get that shot if you haven’t already because avoiding that trip to the doctor is nothing to sneeze at.