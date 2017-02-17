If California dam failed, people likely stuck

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — If the dam at California’s Lake Oroville were to fail — would the people in the path of the water have enough time to get out?

Not according to the repeated warnings a half-decade ago to federal regulators from the state agency that operates the dam, which is the nation’s tallest.

The agency said if the 770-foot dam itself were to fail — rather than its spillways — communities immediately downstream would not get adequate warning or time for evacuations.

At the time, regulators recommended that the state implement more public-warning systems and work to improve early detection of any problems at the dam.

Six years later, state and local officials have adopted some of the recommendations — including automated warnings through reverse-911 calls to residents.

But local officials say the state hasn’t taken other stems, such as providing routine community briefings and improving escape routes.

The scenario is a different and far graver situation than the concern that prompted sudden evacuation orders Sunday for 188,000 downstream residents. The fear was that water from a series of winter storms could roar uncontrolled down a rapidly eroding emergency spillway toward towns downstream.