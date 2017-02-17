In the Bender Kitchen: Plum Onion Soup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Plum joins us today with a great wintertime dinner that will warm you up!

Plum Onion Soup

  • 1 good chunk butter
  • olive oil
  • 1 good handful fresh sage leaves
  • 6 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 5 red onions, peeled and sliced
  • 3 large white onions, peeled and sliced
  • 3 shallots, peeled and sliced
  • 3 leeks, trimmed, washed and sliced
  • sea salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 quarts chicken stock
  • 8 slices good-quality stale bread
  • Cheddar cheese, freshly grated
  • Worcestershire sauce

Directions

  1. In a hot pan melt the butter in some olive oil and add smashed garlic and sage to the pan
  2. add all the onions and a good pinch of salt sweat, put into hot oven at 350 for about 20 min.
  3. onions should be browned and soft. Add the stock and bring to a boil stirring
  4. Top the breads with the cheese, drip a few drops of the Worcestershire sauce and melt in broiler
  5. Serve with a little chopped sage and pepper

You can also catch Chef Plum at the Pop up dinner for the New London Historical Society, March 5th at Shaw Mansion in New London.

For more information visit www.plumluvfoods.com

