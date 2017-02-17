Indiana home searched in investigation of girls’ deaths

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
(FIle)
(FIle)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities said they were searching a home in northern Indiana on Thursday looking for clues to the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found on a trail where they had been dropped off to go hiking.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said a search warrant was obtained for a home outside Delphi, 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He said no arrests were expected Thursday.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system where a family member left them Monday to go hiking on a day off school. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Police said Wednesday they had no suspects in the deaths that have shocked Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people.

On Wednesday, police released two photos of a man walking along the city of Delphi’s trail system around the time the girls were dropped off. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby (tohb LEHZ’-ehn-BEE’) said Thursday police just want to talk to the man about what he might have seen. Police said they have received about 100 tips about the man. It is not clear if the man is linked to the search warrant issued Thursday.

Riley says a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s