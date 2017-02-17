John Kerry to return to Yale as Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University announced on Thursday that former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to his alma mater to assume the title of Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs.

As the university’s first-ever Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs, Secretary Kerry will oversee the Kerry Initiative, described as “an interdisciplinary program that will tackle pressing global challenges through teaching, research, and international dialogue.”

The initiative will tackle issues from economic development to climate change. Secretary Kerry will partner with university scholars, applying their expertise to “questions of global importance.”

He also plans to lead a seminar during the 2017-2018 academic year, and through the Kerry Fellows Program, Secretary Kerry will collaborate with students “on leading-edge research and high-profile publications for a global audience.”

On accepting this new title, the 1966 graduate of Yale College remembered his college days fondly.

This is where I first raised my hand as a junior and pledged to defend the Constitution, and it’s where I first debated and struggled with issues of war and peace. Teaching, researching, convening, engaging and collaborating with young people and together wrestling with the world’s most complex issues is an exciting chapter in the journey that began for me in New Haven,”