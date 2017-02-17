Large amount of drugs found in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard is facing charges after drugs were found on his property on Friday.

Ledyard Police Patrol and Detective Divisions and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force, served 53-year-old James Bredeweg with a search and seizure warrant for his property on Lake Street.

Police say the warrant followed a three week investigation into the sale of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms from the residence. They say during the course of the warrant execution, officers seized marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, cash, scales and packaging materials.

Officials say Bredeweg was arrested at the scene for possession of marijuana greater than 4 oz., possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say he was released on a $1500 non-surety bond and will appear in court in New London on March 2, 2017.

Authorities ask anyone with information on illegal drug activity in Ledyard to call LPD Detective division at (860)-464-6400.

