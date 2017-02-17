Ledyard FD responds to structure fire

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Fire Department responded to a fire in the Gales Ferry section of town Friday morning.

Officials say the house fire was on Warbler Way.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications says Griswold Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid on the scene.

New London Fire Department also responded to the fire.

A35 is enroute to a fire in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard for a Mutual Aid FAST assignment — New London FF’s (@Local1522) February 17, 2017

The fire did not cause road closures, according to officials.

There is no word on if there were injuries. There is also no word on what caused the fire or what the extent of the damage is.