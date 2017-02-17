New London firefighters extinguish car fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the New London Fire Department responded to a car fire Friday morning.

Officials say the car fire was on Montauk Avenue.

The car was in between two buildings while it was on fire.

Earlier this morning, 148 Montauk Ave a car fire between two buildings. Quick work by 11 & 31 prevented extension into the dwellings. pic.twitter.com/Tq90ljqA7l — New London FF’s (@Local1522) February 17, 2017

New London Fire Department officials say the quick work of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.