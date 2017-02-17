New London firefighters extinguish car fire

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: New London Fire Department
Courtesy: New London Fire Department

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the New London Fire Department responded to a car fire Friday morning.

Officials say the car fire was on Montauk Avenue.

The car was in between two buildings while it was on fire.

New London Fire Department officials say the quick work of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

