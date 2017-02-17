New website aims to make preparing for college easier

(WTNH) — Several state agencies have launched a portal to help students and their parents plan and pay for college. The website, http://www.ctdollarsandsense.com, was just launched on Thursday.

Planning for college can be stressful and confusing for students, but the hope is it will soon get easier.

Five Connecticut state agencies have created the website to help students and their families get through it.

“They really have to go to lots of different sources of information,” said Jeanette Weldon, Executive Director of CHEFA, CHESLA and CSLF. “We wanted to make it easy for them to get all of those resources in one place.”

CT Dollars and Sense is geared toward students in eighth grade through college. It has information about student loans, managing money and even finding a career. College students can use it to help them find internships.

“There’s not a profile where you enter in information that’s saved,” said Weldon. “It’s really just imparting information to the user.”

The website is meant to be easy to use on a desktop or laptop computer, but it is also designed to work just as well on a tablet or smartphone.

“We’re hoping that guidance counselors will direct their students to use it or show them the site initially and then students will use it at home,” said Weldon.

The information on the website will be updated from time to time. The hope is that it will be a resource that students will keep going back to.