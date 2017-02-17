News 8 proud to support Operation That’s My Ride

(WTNH) — We want to tell you about a special program that News 8 is happy to support. It’s called “Operation That’s My Ride“.

The program is a way to recognize the children of military families for their sacrifice. The USO and the New England Black Wolves, or local indoor lacrosse team, are helping us out.

Fifteen children from military families will be receiving new bicycles at this Sunday’s Black Wolves game at Mohegan Sun Arena. The bikes will be presented as part of the Black Wolves Military Appreciation Day, when they face off against the Buffalo Bandits at 7:30 p.m.

