PD: Florida man robs Stratford bank, crashes stolen car

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested after he robbed a bank, then tried to rob a pharmacy.

Stratford police arrested 55-year-old Keith Able of Florida. Police say Able robbed the Webster Bank and got away with $1,200. He then tried to rob the Walgreens Pharmacy. No weapons were displayed and no one was hurt in either robbery.

Police say Able was arrested in Milford after he crashed a car that he was driving, which was stolen out of South Carolina.

Stratford police are investigating and say charges are pending for Able’s involvement in both the robberies, and the stolen car crash.