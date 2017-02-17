PD: Newtown liquor store owner staged robbery

Newtown police

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown police and the community are thankful that a liquor store owner is now behind bars, after allegedly staging an armed robbery, in which he claimed two men started a fire and spray-painted racist graffiti.

On Thursday, police arrested 39 year-old Scott Young of Southington, the owner of Rooster Wines & Liquors on South Main Street. According to police, Young falsely reported that two men stole a large amount of cash from several nights’ receipts, one of them holding him at gunpoint, back on Jan. 21st.

Police charged Young with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree providing a false statement, interfering with police, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

On the night of the crime, police looked for the so-called suspects that Young says robbed him, started a fire inside the store and spray-painted the racist graffiti. That’s when they found an anti-Semitic racial slur and two swastikas painted on the back door of the building, police said.

Through their investigation, police determined that Young’s report of the robbery, the fire “they” started, and “their” graffiti, was all false. Police believe Young started the fire and sprayed the racist graffiti. Young is being held on $100,000 bond.

“The fact that Mr Young used racial epithets and symbolism to cover up a crime was extremely disturbing to not only the community, but all the agencies involved. Such an incident unnerves the community and we are thankful we could bring the incident to a successful resolution and put everyone’s concerns at ease,” said Newtown Police Chief Viadero.

