Pet of the Week: Foreman

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a laid back American Pit Bull Terrier named Foreman, as in George Foreman.

Foreman is a champ all the way. He’s a calm and cool 7-year-old, and would make a great companion.

For more information on Foreman, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

