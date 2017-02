SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour Police are investigating after a body was found outside of a residence early Friday morning.

Officials say they received a call from a neighbor around 2 a.m. on Friday morning to report the body.

They say the body of a 40-year-old man was found at a house on Old Town Road.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.

There is no word on his cause of death.

