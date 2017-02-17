Police looking for suspect in Walgreen’s robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say is responsible for two robberies at the same Walgreen’s location.

Police say the suspect stole baby formula and feminine products on February 2nd and February 12th from the Walgreens location at 1697 Whitney Avenue.

Police are describing the suspect as a white man, 5’10”, and bald. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a plaid jacket. Witnesses say hew was seen leaving in a dark-colored Nissan Sentra.

The Hamden Police Department says if you have any information contact Officer Rachel Zinni at (203) 230-4000.