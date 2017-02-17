Police: Man arrested for sexual relationship with girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between him and his girlfriend’s daughter.

Last week, state police were called to the Joshua Center in Enfield after an 11-year-old girl told her therapist that she had been having a sexual relationship with her mother’s live-in boyfriend.

The girl said her mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Timothy Miceli of Lisbon, moved into her home and shortly after, a relationship developed between the two. She told officials the relationship started by her asking Miceli how to kiss. The kissing relationship went on when her mother wasn’t around and eventually turned sexual.

On Friday, police arrested Miceli, charging him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. He is held in lieu of a $750,000 bond and is due in court on February 21.