President’s Day Weekend Forecast Looking Great

Here’s a forecast George Washington would love for President’s day weekend in Connecticut. Especially, after a week with winter like temperatures, heavy accumulating snow and numerous days off from school! We’re entering a very dry, quiet and mild stretch of weather over the next several days.

Today will be the last seasonable day for some time with temperatures expected to only be in the mid to upper 30s but when you factor in a rather gusty wind from the west it’ll feel more like the 20s all day! Watch for some icy spots overnight tonight and tomorrow morning as temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s.

Big changes are coming for the holiday weekend though. Saturday our afternoon highs are forecast to get into the upper 40s with some sunshine. The wind will let up some too! Expect a lot of snow to melt during the afternoon on Saturday but once again, watch for icy spots overnight into Sunday morning.

If you thought Saturday was mild, Sunday we’ll see temperatures climb into the 50s! That comes with even more sunshine too. Get out there and enjoy those spring like temps. For all you winter lovers, I have some bad news, a ton of snow will melt Sunday and once again refreeze Monday AM.

I’m sure a lot of people have Monday off and let me tell you, the weather will sure corporate with temps in the mid 40s, dry conditions with sun and clouds! Not too bad at all. We’ll have to watch for some rain in the forecast for Wednesday but other than that, we’re smooth sailing!

