President’s Day Weekend Forecast Looking Great

By Published: Updated:
3_day_weekend

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Here’s a forecast George Washington would love for President’s day weekend in Connecticut. Especially, after a week with winter like temperatures, heavy accumulating snow and numerous days off from school! We’re entering a very dry, quiet and mild stretch of weather over the next several days.

Today will be the last seasonable day for some time with temperatures expected to only be in the mid to upper 30s but when you factor in a rather gusty wind from the west it’ll feel more like the 20s all day! Watch for some icy spots overnight tonight and tomorrow morning as temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s.

Big changes are coming for the holiday weekend though. Saturday our afternoon highs are forecast to get into the upper 40s with some sunshine. The wind will let up some too! Expect a lot of snow to melt during the afternoon on Saturday but once again, watch for icy spots overnight into Sunday morning.

If you thought Saturday was mild, Sunday we’ll see temperatures climb into the 50s! That comes with even more sunshine too. Get out there and enjoy those spring like temps. For all you winter lovers, I have some bad news, a ton of snow will melt Sunday and once again refreeze Monday AM.

I’m sure a lot of people have Monday off and let me tell you, the weather will sure corporate with temps in the mid 40s, dry conditions with sun and clouds! Not too bad at all. We’ll have to watch for some rain in the forecast for Wednesday but other than that, we’re smooth sailing!

Is winter over? Click here to read more 

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

Facebook or Twitter!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s