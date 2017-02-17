HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University unveiled their new primary wordmark on Friday.

The university says during this past year they have been working on the wordmark to be changed across all communication channels.

They say their goal was to shift attention to the “Quinnipiac” brandmark, as they determined the full wordmark gave too much weight to the word “university“.

University officials say this new wordmark achieves unity with their primary wordmark that simply uses, “Quinnipiac.”

They say this design is also more closely aligned to how other prestigious institutions apply the word “university” to the primary wordmarks.