Senator Murphy goes after Trump administration, nominee for EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Early Friday morning Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was going after the Trump Administration on the floor of the Senate.

“It just doesn’t seem that a lot of thought has been put into these selections,” said Murphy.

Murphy specifically mentioned Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned on Monday. Murphy and 27 other senators now questioning Scott Pruitt. He’s Trump’s nominee to head up the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Scott Pruitt has been a crusader. A crusader on behalf of the energy industry against environmental protection,” said Murphy.

Pruitt is currently the attorney general of Oklahoma. If a Senate vote goes in his favor today he will become the administrator for the EPA. If that happens, Murphy and others are asking that he then recuse himself from any lawsuits he’s brought against the agency. Lawmakers also asking to delay the confirmation vote, so they can review emails between Pruitt and the fossil fuel industry.

President trump standing firm on his pick. During a news conference Thursday, he attacked the democrats. Saying they are holding up production when it comes to confirming his cabinet.

“All you have to do is look at where they are right now. The only thing they can do is delay because they’ve screwed things up royally, believe me,” said Trump.

“We are taking our time . We are using our prerogative of members of the minority party to make sure there is a full, complete debate on all of these nominees,” said Murphy.

The Senate is expected to vote on Pruitt’s nomination as early as Friday afternoon.