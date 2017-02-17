Senator Murphy goes after Trump administration, nominee for EPA

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, accompanied by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats get their long-sought votes on gun control a week after the massacre in Orlando, Florida, but the prospects for any election-year changes in the nation’s laws are dim. The four votes on Monday, June 20, 2016, are the result of a deal after Murphy filibustered for almost 15 hours in response to the Orlando shooting. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, accompanied by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats get their long-sought votes on gun control a week after the massacre in Orlando, Florida, but the prospects for any election-year changes in the nation’s laws are dim. The four votes on Monday, June 20, 2016, are the result of a deal after Murphy filibustered for almost 15 hours in response to the Orlando shooting. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Early Friday morning Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was going after the Trump Administration on the floor of the Senate.

“It just doesn’t seem that a lot of thought has been put into these selections,” said Murphy.

Murphy specifically mentioned Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned on Monday. Murphy and 27 other senators now questioning Scott Pruitt. He’s Trump’s nominee to head up the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Scott Pruitt has been a crusader. A crusader on behalf of the energy industry against environmental protection,” said Murphy.

Pruitt is currently the attorney general of Oklahoma. If a Senate vote goes in his favor today he will become the administrator for the EPA. If that happens, Murphy and others are asking that he then recuse himself from any lawsuits he’s brought against the agency. Lawmakers also asking to delay the confirmation vote, so they can review emails between Pruitt and the fossil fuel industry.

President trump standing firm on his pick. During a news conference Thursday, he attacked the democrats. Saying they are holding up production when it comes to confirming his cabinet.

“All you have to do is look at where they are right now. The only thing they can do is delay because they’ve screwed things up royally, believe me,” said Trump.

“We are taking our time . We are using our prerogative of members of the minority party to make sure there is a full, complete debate on all of these nominees,” said Murphy.

The Senate is expected to vote on Pruitt’s nomination as early as Friday afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s