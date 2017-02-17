Skiers out enjoying the weather

(WTNH) — The warmer days and colder nights this coming weekend makes for spring-like skiing conditions. At Mount Southington, they hope the combination of this weather and school vacations will lead to packed slopes.

“With the school vacation starting today, we have a few more people than normal,” said Mt. Southington General manager Jay Dougherty. “The weather’s looking great for this weekend coming up.”

After a slow start to the season for some, things are now heating up.

“The kids had the day off. They’re on vacation for a few days so I figured I’d take the day off and check out the slopes,” said Bill Turgeon of Berlin.

“It’s warm out and you’re not really freezing while you’re going down or sitting on the chair lift,” said Will Turgeon.

But warmth and snow don’t exactly mix.

“Just because you don’t have snow in your yard doesn’t mean we don’t have snow here. Overnight temperatures this time of year help us sustain our snow,” said Dougherty.

Mt. Southington was able to make snow Thursday night.

“We made snow to touch up a few different spots so we can prolong our season further into March and maybe April,” said Dougherty.

On top of the good weather and school vacations, Mt. Southington is also hosting its winter carnival Saturday. They will have many events including a cardboard box race, face painting, balloon artists and a photo booth.