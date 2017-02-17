Surprise, surprise. AT&T trumpets its own new unlimited plan

This Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, shows the AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T says any cellphone customer can sign up for unlimited data plans starting Friday. That option had been limited to customers of AT&T-owned DirecTV.

The change comes just days after Verizon announced an unlimited plan without such restrictions.

All four major cellphone providers now offer unlimited plans, a major reversal from a few years ago. AT&T’s version costs the same as Verizon’s — $180 — for a family of four but is pricier for an individual. Sprint and T-Mobile are cheaper.

Sprint also said Thursday that it’s letting unlimited customers watch video in high definition rather than DVD quality. T-Mobile announced a similar change Monday after Verizon said HD video was included. AT&T’s unlimited plan degrades video to DVD quality, but customers can turn HD video back on for free.
