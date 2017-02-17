The New England Black Wolves: Military Appreciation Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New England Black Wolves will host Military Appreciation Day on February 19th at 1 p.m. when they face-off against the Buffalo Bandits at Mohegan Sun Arena.

A number of festivities are planned for the day, centered around recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans and raising awareness about the issues that both veterans and those currently serving face on a daily basis.

In collaboration with the USO, the Black Wolves are supporting “Operation That’s My Ride” with a bike assembly event prior to the game on February 19th. The program allows people to recognize the children of military families for their sacrifice and honors their parents to service to our country. Volunteers, along with Black Wolves players and staff, will be putting together bikes donated through the program and will present them to military families at halftime of the game.

The Black Wolves are partnering with Shootout For Soldiers as part of Military Appreciation Day. For every Military Appreciation Day ticket sold through Shootout For Soldiers, the Black Wolves will donate a ticket to a Veteran. Tickets are priced at $13. In addition to the ticket promotion, the team will host a post-game clinic for participants of Shootout for Soldiers Boston with Black Wolves’ players. Throughout the game there will also be a number of ways for fans to give back, including a 50/50 ball toss in benefit of Shootout for Soldiers. Those interested in attending can visit http://bit.ly/SFSLAX to purchase tickets using promo code: SFS.