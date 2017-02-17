This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at Shoreline

Here we go again…January was the warmest on record in Bridgeport, and February is also likely to be near the top of the charts. The first two-plus weeks haven’t really stood out, with the temperature 2.9° warmer than normal. The average temperature of 34.4° is about 12th warmest on record through the first 17 days. However, when looking at the weather pattern for the next couple of weeks, there is one thing that stands out in the Northeast – unseasonable warmth! It’ll be warmer than normal for most, if not all, of the remaining February days, and that should be enough to send this month shooting up the rankings.

Using a conservative estimate of the daily average temperatures for the next 11 days, my calculations place this month in the top-5 warmest on record. There are likely to be a few 50°+ days, and several very mild nights, and that should raise the average temperature for the month from 34.4° right now to near 37° by month’s end.

Warmest Februarys in Bridgeport

RANK YEAR AVG TEMP 1 2012 38.7° 2 1998 37.8° 3 1997 37.3° 4 1954 37.1° 5 2002 36.8°

In addition to the warm weather, there is very little chance of snow at the Shoreline, or statewide for that matter, for the next 10-14 days. The European ensemble offers little hope for anyone looking for another significant snowstorm before the end of the month.