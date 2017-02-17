Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundup

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft memo indicates that the Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal includes four states that border on Mexico — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. But it also includes seven other states that don’t — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the AP report is “100 percent not true.” And he called it “irresponsible.”

According to the memo, governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether to have their guard troops participate. It was written by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general.

While National Guard personnel have been used to assist with immigration-related missions on the U.S.-Mexico border before, they have never been used as broadly or as far north.

