USS Pittsburgh returns to New London base

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The USS Pittsburgh returned home to huge crowd of excited family and friends and to traditions they all hold dear.

Sailors taking part in the first hug, first kiss, and first baby were the first to reunite with their loved ones.

There was also a surprise proposal. Fireman recruit Zachary Noble got down on bended knee and with ring in hand to ask his girlfriend Carly Loichinger to marry him.

“Babe it’s beautiful,” she told him after saying yes.

Among those waiting for the USS Pittsburgh to arrive home was Melvin Wheeler, a Coast Guard veteran who is not surprised that a Russian spy ship was spotted 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut this week.

“It’s almost like a normal thing,” says Wheeler. “They sit out here quite often it just happens.”

And Wheeler should know. He and his wife Gloria were waiting for their neighbor Ash Gomez to return.

“He is an awesome young man,” says Gloria Wheeler. “We love him.”

While they waited, her husband told News8 his job at Coast Guard station New London was to watch the Russian ships during the Cold War.

“They sit there,” says Wheeler. “We would watch make sure they stay in international waters. As long as they’re in international waters they’re not doing anything really wrong. Even though you know what they’re capable of doing with the surveillance and stuff that the ships have.”

He can talk about Russian ships and so can President Trump if we wants to that is.

“What am I going to do about the ship? The Russian ship as an example? I’m not going to tell you. But hopefully I won’t have to do anything, but I’m not going to tell you,” the president told reporters on Thursday.

Sailors have to keep quiet about what happens during deployment.

When we asked Petty Officer Andy Evers if he saw any Russian spy ships while out at sea he answered, “We can’t discuss submarine operations.”

Evers’ parents came up from Richmond, Virginia to welcome him home. Many happy families reunited once again.

“It’s amazing,” said one young man who saw his father for the first time in six months.

These families and many others may feel safer knowing this crew and others go out on these regular deployments.