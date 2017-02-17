Wallingford- 3 year old left in closed daycare

WAllINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bernadette Sorbo said her 3 year old daughter Aubrie was locked inside the YMCA daycare on the Choate Campus. When Aubrie’s father went to pick her up at 6 o’clock Tuesday evening it was closed.

Sorbo said, “It was dark inside and that he had ran to other buildings and that no one was answering.”

Bernadette said they used a code to get into the building. Sorbo added, “Once he got inside he found her daughter sitting on the potty covered in feces.”

Bernadette thinks the teachers forgot about her daughter in the bathroom. Bernadette told NEWS8, “It could have been hours she was sitting on that toilet and no one even knew that she was there.”

Police were called out to Christian Street and investigated. They said there was a breakdown of internal procedures and the child was not intently left behind. Bernadette added, “They’re saying that it was a systematic error and I don’t understand how that can be a systematic error when you’re watching children.”

Bernadette said her daughter now has nightmares. Bernadette added, “The first night she did, she kept calling for me and calling for me and her dad. That was scary.”

Bernadette said she pulled her daughter out of the daycare. “She’s not going back there and as for daycare wise I don’t know if I can never trust someone else with my children again,” said Bernadette.

