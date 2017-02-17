Water company warns of dangers of thin ice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority (RWA) is warning people of the dangers of thin ice.

With unseasonably warm weather forecasted for the weekend, the company is reminding people to observe posted signs and not to walk, skate, or sled on frozen reservoirs.

“Several RWA reservoirs are either frozen or partially frozen over,” Regional Water Authority Police Captain Sal Nesci said in a news release. “Ice can be deceiving because it freezes and thaws at different rates, and ice thickness can vary depending on currents and depth. It is impossible to tell how thick the ice really is on some of our reservoirs, but with temperatures rising, any ice that is there is likely now to be breaking up.”

The company warns:

Don’t be tempted to test ice thickness.

Beware of ice covered with snow. It can hide cracks and weak spots. It can insulate ice and keep it from freezing.

Be sure to keep an eye on your children.

The RWA says entering the water and doing any kind of activity on ice are not permitted on its reservoirs.