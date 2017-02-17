Water main break in East Windsor may affect traffic

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in East Windsor could impact traffic on Friday night.

East Windsor Police say there’s a water main break on Bridge Street at the Main Street intersection.

Officials are saying they believe traffic will be tied up well into the evening hours.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Connecticut Water Company is on the scene. Police say they are set to excavate the area.

There is no word on what caused the break. There is also no word how long it will take to clean up.

