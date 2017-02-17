Why the ‘sell by’ and ‘best before’ food labels might be disappearing

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
2017-02-17bestbuyfood

(ABC NEWS) — Do you ever go through your pantry trying to remember when you bought something, wondering if it’s still good?

There are so many different labels on food. Best By. Best if used by. Use By. Expires On. Or sometimes just a date is listed! So, when has your food really gone bad, it can be a bit confusing.

Two major food trade associations are now asking retailers and manufacturers to make it easier to understand by switching to only two labels; Best if used by and use by.

“I think the new initiative that simplifies all the dates will be really, really helpful and cut down on food waste,” said Nutritionist Maya Feller. “It’s so streamlined and it’s much easier to follow.”

They want those new guidelines to go into effect by the summer of 2018. It would mean the “Best if used by” label means the quality of the product might not taste as expected, but it’s still safe to eat. And the “Use By” label would apply to highly perishable items or ones that have a safety concern over time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s