Why the ‘sell by’ and ‘best before’ food labels might be disappearing

(ABC NEWS) — Do you ever go through your pantry trying to remember when you bought something, wondering if it’s still good?

There are so many different labels on food. Best By. Best if used by. Use By. Expires On. Or sometimes just a date is listed! So, when has your food really gone bad, it can be a bit confusing.

Two major food trade associations are now asking retailers and manufacturers to make it easier to understand by switching to only two labels; Best if used by and use by.

“I think the new initiative that simplifies all the dates will be really, really helpful and cut down on food waste,” said Nutritionist Maya Feller. “It’s so streamlined and it’s much easier to follow.”

They want those new guidelines to go into effect by the summer of 2018. It would mean the “Best if used by” label means the quality of the product might not taste as expected, but it’s still safe to eat. And the “Use By” label would apply to highly perishable items or ones that have a safety concern over time.