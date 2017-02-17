New Zoning Regulations Potentially Causing Turmoil for Bristol-Meyers Squibb

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – According to a report in the New Haven Register, Bio-pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb could face some challenges when it comes to selling its Wallingford campus.

A vote conducted this past Wednesday at the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission removed a provision that allowed buildings in the IX or I-5 zones to be used for education, religious, or philanthropic purposes.

According to the Register report, this move by the Planning and Zoning Commission is causing major issues for a potential deal that the company has been negotiating. Back in December, the company announced it was looking to move out of Connecticut by the end of 2018. In 2015, the company announced it was moving most of it’s employees to Boston.

Bristol-Meyers Squibb officials have not commented on this decision.